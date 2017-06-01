Leukemia and Lymphoma Society announced man and woman of the year at special gala

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society announced its man and woman of the year tonight during a special gala.

The man of the year award went to Kevin Melancon; he has Down syndrome and has been working at chick fil a on Ambassador Caffery for 19 years now.

Melancon raised over $70,000 for the organization.

Tracy O’Quinn was named the woman of the year.

The candidates have been fundraising for the last 10 weeks.

A total of more than $300,000 were raised for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

