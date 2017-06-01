LSU baseball team practices, prepares on eve of NCAA regional

BATON ROUGE La. (KLFY) – The last time the Tigers competed in the NCAA postseason they lost to Coastal Carolina, the eventual national champs in Baton Rouge.

That loss sparked something in this team, and on the eve of their return to the NCAA postseason, the Tigers practiced with a purpose, today at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU has appeared in 30 regionals and is now hosting their 25th.

Although they’re going to have home field advantage on tomorrow, they know it’s going to take a lot more to come out on top.””

“The atmosphere is really intense and you know if you lose you’re going home,” LSU infielder Cole Freeman said.

As the LSU Tigers get ready to face the Tigers from Texas Southern in the NCAA baseball regionals, the veteran ball players admit it’s a whole different ballgame this year.

“This year it seems opposite. Every time we have a big game or you know we’ve played for three championships already and they honestly might have been our three best games of the year,” Freeman explained.

During today’s practice, the players looked like they were having fun, showing no sign of doubt. Most of them admit they’re used to the pressure of post season.

“More nerves last year, a little more uptight. This year, like no nerves. We’ve played in big games, we’ve already won three championships and it’s just who’s up next for us right now and that’s kind of the mindset we’re taking right now going into the weekend,” said LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson.

Freeman added: “I think we’re playing our best baseball at the right time and I think we know that. As long as we play our game we’re going to be fine.”

Now, all they have to do is try not to look too far ahead to Omaha and make sure they stay concentrated on their next opponent.

“I think right from the get-go we’ve handled the exposure, the big crowds, the big games and I think our team now clearly knows how to handle the big game and I’m ultra-confident in our entire squad that if we don’t get the job done it won’t be because they were afraid of anything, it’s just the other team would have outplayed us,” explained LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri.

First pitch is set for Friday afternoon at 2:30.