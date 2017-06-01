Man arrested in disappearance of Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry charged with 2nd degree murder

Malik Davis

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrested in connection with the disappearance of 18-year-old Jacquelyn Landry, LPSO spokesperson Cpl. John Mowell said in a news release.

The suspect, Malik Sheron Davis, 22, of Lafayette, was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on May 31, 2017, according to jail records.

Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry went missing on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Detectives are still investigating Landry’s disappearance and are asking anyone with information to please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

Photo Courtesy: (Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook Page)

 

