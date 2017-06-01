Opelousas police charge man in last month’s shooting over dice game

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one person injured last month.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said Corey Fruge has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened just after midnight on May 8, 2017, in the 600 block of South Union Street in Opelousas, La.

Fruge is accused of shooting the victim twice. The bullet’s hit the victim in the wrist, chest, and neck.

Leblanc said police believe the shooting occurred after a disagreement over a dice game.