Scott Police looking for suspect in business theft

KLFY Newsroom

By Published:
Photo Credit: Scott Police Department

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at a business on Apollo Road.

Police Chief Chad Leger said that the suspect, who was wearing a white tank top and hat, entered the business, obtained a package of meat, placed it in his pants then left the business.

Leger added that the suspect walked out to the vehicle seen below

 

Photo Credit: Scott Police Department

 

and left the business with two other individuals.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at (337) 889-5105

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s