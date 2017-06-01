Scott Police looking for suspect in business theft

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at a business on Apollo Road.

Police Chief Chad Leger said that the suspect, who was wearing a white tank top and hat, entered the business, obtained a package of meat, placed it in his pants then left the business.

Leger added that the suspect walked out to the vehicle seen below

and left the business with two other individuals.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at (337) 889-5105