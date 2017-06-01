Scott Police searching for two suspects involved in two burglaries

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in two burglaries in the 600 block of Rue Bon Secours.

Police Chief Chad Leger described the first suspect as a white male, 5’6 to 5’11, with a medium build. Leger added that the second suspect is also white, but there is no other information at this time.

Both suspects were seen using a Chevrolet Avalanche, but it’s unknown where they were headed, according to Leger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-tips.