Scott Police searching for two suspects involved in two burglaries

KLFY Newsroom Published:

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in two burglaries in the 600 block of Rue Bon Secours.

Police Chief Chad Leger described the first suspect as a white male, 5’6 to 5’11, with a medium build. Leger added that the second suspect is also white, but there is no other information at this time.

Both suspects were seen using a Chevrolet Avalanche, but it’s unknown where they were headed, according to Leger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-tips.

Photo Credit: Scott Police Department
Photo Credit: Scott Police Dapartment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s