Suspect identified in death of 12-year old during high speed chase in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WVLA ) – Louisiana State Police has put a name to the face of the man accused of hitting and killing a 12-year-old boy Wednesday evening during a vehicle pursuit.

Authorities said the driver of the 2014 Ford F-150 that struck and killed 12-year-old Samuel Lee III has been identified as 32-year-old Joshual Hilton.

The affidavit for the incident states that Baton Rouge police were in an active, close pursuit of Hilton for felony drug charges and aggravated assault on officers while traveling west on Old Hammond Hwy approaching Gloria Dr. at a very high speed in a 45 mph-marked zone.

According to the affidavit, Lee was attempting to get out of the way of the oncoming pursuit, but was struck doing so. Hilton stopped and surrendered shortly after.

According to Senior Trooper Bryan Lee, Louisiana State Police Public Information Officer, troopers from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene of the officer involved shooting where preliminary investigation revealed that BRPD officers were conducting a criminal investigation.

Authorities said during the course of the investigation, an officer-involved shooting occurred and the suspect fled the scene.

While fleeing the scene of the initial incident, the suspect’s vehicle struck Lee in the roadway near the intersection of Old Hammond Hwy. and Gloria Dr. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after and was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Lee was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle that Hilton was driving was confirmed stolen from Tulsa, Oklahoma in November of 2016.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A were called to the scene to investigate the death of the juvenile.

Hilton has since been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of manslaughter, reckless operation and possession of stolen things