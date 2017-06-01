Two indicted on murder charges in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH (The Daily Advertiser) – Two men were indicted Wednesday for second-degree murder in separate incidents that occurred in Lafayette in March and April, according to the district attorney’s office.

Amandues Alex, 31, of the 700 block of Iowa, was indicted by a Lafayette Parish grand jury in connection with the March 18 shooting death of 33-year-old Desmond Graydon, the written indictment indicates.

Graydon was shot multiple times during an incident on East Simcoe Street in Lafayette, police reported at the time.

Alex is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $250,000 bond.

In another case, Quinton Benjamin, 27, of Carencro, was indicted Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Ray Cudges.

Cudges, 42, from Duson, was shot in the 400 block of East Pinhook Road on April 25, according to reports at the time.

Benjamin was arrested at a motel in Jennings.

He is being held in LPCC on a $100,000 fine for the murder charge and a $25,000 bond for possession of a firearm.

The grand jury also indicted Toni Yvette Henry, 48, of the 800 block of Gen. Mouton, for accessory after the fact in the commission of a felony, specifically second-degree murder, the indictment states.

She is being held in LPCC on a $40,000 bond.