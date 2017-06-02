2 arrests made in Moss Bluff convenience store robbery

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Shawn Lewis, Ryan Rashall. (Photo Credit: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY) – Two suspects were taken into custody late Thursday evening after deputies say they robbed a convenience store in Moss Bluff early Thursday morning.

Ryan Rashall, 31, of Moss Bluff was identified as the suspect seen on surveillance video stealing the drawer of a cash register at the store located on Highway 171 around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Rashall is charged with Robbery.

Public Information Officer Kim Myers says detectives also arrested Rashall’s friend, Shawn Lewis, 50, of Moss Bluff, after it was learned that Lewis knew Rashall was wanted for robbery, gave him a place to stay and assisted him in counting the stolen money.

Lewis is charged with Accessory after the fact to Robbery.

Both were booked by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s