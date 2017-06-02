2 arrests made in Moss Bluff convenience store robbery

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KLFY) – Two suspects were taken into custody late Thursday evening after deputies say they robbed a convenience store in Moss Bluff early Thursday morning.

Ryan Rashall, 31, of Moss Bluff was identified as the suspect seen on surveillance video stealing the drawer of a cash register at the store located on Highway 171 around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Rashall is charged with Robbery.

Public Information Officer Kim Myers says detectives also arrested Rashall’s friend, Shawn Lewis, 50, of Moss Bluff, after it was learned that Lewis knew Rashall was wanted for robbery, gave him a place to stay and assisted him in counting the stolen money.

Lewis is charged with Accessory after the fact to Robbery.

Both were booked by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.