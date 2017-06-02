$3.7B Louisiana school financing formula gets House support

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The Louisiana House has backed a $3.7 billion financing formula for public schools next year. If passed by the Senate, it would be the first new school funding formula passed since 2014.

The amount paid per student in the 2017-18 year wouldn’t rise. But the proposal adopted 98-0 Friday by the House would add some new dollars.

The formula would rise by $18 million to account for increased student enrollment. Another $18 million in new money is earmarked for higher-need students and dual enrollment programs. And $7.5 million would be added to assist flood-impacted districts and safeguard the Vernon Parish district if it experiences student enrollment drops from a Fort Polk deployment.

The proposal was crafted by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

