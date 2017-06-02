Baton Rouge man arrested on 40 counts of porn involving juveniles

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested on 40 counts of pornography involving juveniles, reports the Attorney General’s Office.

Thomas Matthew Shaw, 18, was arrested Wednesday, May 31 after special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation found him to be in possession of numerous images and videos that appeared to be pornography.

Agents initially received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back on December 9, 2016, containing information about the possible possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography. They were able to track Shaw through his email address, various screen names, and IP address.

In March of 2017, agents reportedly discovered 14 folders and 1,100 files on a thumb drive that contained images and videos, all depicting female juveniles engaged in sexual acts. The ages of the girls were difficult to determine, but it was found that two of the juveniles were between the ages of 12 and 14. At least 40 images were indicative of child exploitation. Images containing adult pornography were also discovered, officials say.

After extensive investigation, on January 11, 2017, agents prepared an arrest warrant for Shaw. He was arrested and is charged with 40 counts of pornography involving juveniles.