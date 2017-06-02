Family of Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry asking for volunteers to pick up, distribute fliers at Ossun Elementary School

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The family of Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry, an 18-year-old Lafayette woman who has been missing for 10 days, is asking for volunteers to pick up missing person fliers at Ossun Elementary School Friday afternoon.

Volunteers are then asked to distribute the fliers in Lafayette Parish. Landry was last seen on May 25, 2017, at the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

Malik Sheron Davis, 22, of Lafayette, was charged with second-degree murder on May 31, 2017, in connection with her disappearance, according to jail records.

Anyone with any information about Landry’s disappearance and are asking anyone with information to please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

HAPPENING NOW: Search efforts continue for 18 yr old Daisy Lynn. Family passing out flyer at Ossun Elementary @KLFY pic.twitter.com/4BOPqTTHEV — Carly Laing (@CarlyLaing1) June 2, 2017