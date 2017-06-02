Family of missing teen Daisy Lynn: “We’re not giving up.”

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – It’s been 10 days since 18-year-old Daisy Lynn Landry was last seen.

Friday the family passed out flyers at Ossun Elementary.

Residents are encouraged to post flyers in their neighborhood to help bring Daisy Lynn home.

Landry was reported missing on May 25th.

Friends and family said she was last seen near the Target on Ambassador Caffery and Kaliste Saloom.

There are several unanswered questions after the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to her disappearance Wednesday.

However, authorities said they are investigating it as a missing persons case.

22-year-old Malik Daivs remains behind bars tonight.

Davis faces charges of second-degree murder.

At this time Landry’s whereabouts are still unknown.

Landry’s family said they are not giving up until they bring Daisy Lynn home.

The family said they have been given the green light to organize volunteer search parties and they will arrange those soon.

Until then they are hoping and praying for a miracle.

If you would like to help visit the Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook page for more information.

Anyone with any information about Landry’s disappearance and are asking anyone with information to please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.