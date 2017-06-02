Family searching for missing Lydia man

LYDIA, La. (KLFY) – Family members are searching for 57-year old Danny Lockette of Lydia, who’s known throughout the community as “Bumbee”.

Lockette has been missing since last Sunday (May 28th) and suffers from a number of health issues – some of which could make him appear to be a threat…like his stuttering speech impediment and lack of coordination after suffering three strokes.

“We’re trying to do as best we can to be strong, but we really need help to find my uncle and bring him home,” niece Jatoya Williams said. She added that Lockette is a diabetic and has been without insulin since his disappearance.

He was last seen Sunday, May 28 attending the Bunk Johnson Festival in New Iberia.

The family is coordinating daily search efforts and if have any information or would like to help find Lockette you can call 337-365-4849 or 337-606-1837.