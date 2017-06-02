Former Ville Platte officer accused of forcing women to pose for revealing pictures entered guilty plea

VILLE PLATTE La. (KLFY) – A former Ville Platte police officer accused of forcing women to pose for revealing pictures to avoid getting arrested entered a guilty plea today.

Larry Fontenot pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of office and two counts of intimidation by an officer.

Fontenot was sentenced to 5 years of hard labor, which was suspended, and 5 years’ probation.

For the officer intimidation charges, Fontenot was sentenced to 6 months in jail, which was also suspended, and 1-year probation for each count.

As part of the plea, Fontenot can’t hold any type of law enforcement position and has to attend court ordered counseling.