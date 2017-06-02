Iberia Parish deputies arrest man accused of shooting victim 9 times

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Deputies have arrested a New Iberia man accused of shooting another man nine times during an argument in February.

Major Wendell Raborn said Jashawn McCoy, 23, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Shot Street and Mississippi Street in New Iberia on February 8, 2017.

McCoy allegedly produced a handgun and began firing when he and the 41-year-old male victim got into an argument, deputies say.

He is being held in the parish jail on a $100,000 bond.