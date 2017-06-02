Marksville officer charged in death of 6-year-old now being accused of rape

Louisiana law enforcement officer Norris Greenhouse Jr. who is charged in the murder of a six-year-old Marksville boy back in 2015, is now accused of raping a woman several years ago.

Greenhouse hasn’t been charged with rape and his attorney says the allegation is “completely bogus.”

The rape allegation is detailed in a May 31, 2017, court filing that is part of the murder case.

It also accuses greenhouse of entering another woman’s home uninvited and making sexual advances while wearing a police uniform.

Greenhouse awaits trial in the shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father following a car chase.

A second officer was convicted of manslaughter in March.