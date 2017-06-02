Marksville officer charged in death of 6-year-old now being accused of rape

Published:
This booking photo provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Marksville City Marshal Norris Greenhouse Jr. Marshal Derrick Stafford and Greenhouse Jr. were arrested on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Jeremy Mardis, a six-year-old autistic boy, on Tuesday in Marksville, La. The shooting also wounded Mardis' father, Chris Few. (Louisiana State Police via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

Louisiana law enforcement officer Norris Greenhouse Jr. who is charged in the murder of a six-year-old Marksville boy back in 2015, is now accused of raping a woman several years ago.

Greenhouse hasn’t been charged with rape and his attorney says the allegation is “completely bogus.”

The rape allegation is detailed in a May 31, 2017, court filing that is part of the murder case.

It also accuses greenhouse of entering another woman’s home uninvited and making sexual advances while wearing a police uniform.

Greenhouse awaits trial in the shooting that killed Jeremy Mardis and critically wounded his father following a car chase.

A second officer was convicted of manslaughter in March.

