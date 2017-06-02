National Spelling Bee winner nails difficult Louisiana word

WWL-TV Published:
Ananya Vinay
Ananya Vinay, 12, from Fresno, Calif., holds the trophy after being declared the winner of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, in Oxon Hill, Md., Thursday, June 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(WWL-TV) – Louisiana has many unusual names and words that can be difficult to spell.

One such word, Tchefuncte, made its way to the final round of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Both of the final two contestants spelled the word correctly, including the winner, 12-year-old Ananya Vinay of California, who went on to win by correctly spelling “marocain,” which is a dress fabric made from silk or rayon.

The second-place finisher was Rohan Rajeev of Edmond, Okla., who also spelled Tchefuncte, a river that drains into Lake Pontchartrain, without any trouble.

