New Iberia councilman speaks out on railroad crossings

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The fight for an overpass in New Iberia started years ago when District 3 City Councilman David Broussard saw a need to get residents from one side of the railroad tracks to the other when a train is passing.

Broussard was able to secure $1.6 million in federal funds to construct an overpass at St. Peter Street but the bill was shot down by the city council because of a lack of funding.

He agreed to have the money moved to a fund that would pay for crossing arms and lights at crossings.

Broussard said although the arms and lights are nice, last week the need for an overpass reared its head once again when a train stopped on the tracks

“For two hours because a real signal said stop train!” Broussard said.

Broussard’s concern is for school children, the ill and elderly in times of emergency. And having to go around a train is time-consuming.

“Ambulances, bus drivers, I drive one. I had to go way around to get around. There are lives at stake,” Broussard added.

Broussard also said that he’s been in this fight for a more than a decade and doesn’t plan on quitting until the overpass is built. In the meantime, he’s still pushing to get arms and lights at all railroad crossings in New Iberia.