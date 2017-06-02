Police investigating overnight shooting in St. Martinville that damaged home, vehicle

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting that damaged a home and a vehicle in St. Martinville.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight at the corner of West Madison Street and North Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Chief Calder Hebert said no one was injured and officers are interviewing witnesses to develop a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Martinville Police Department at (337) 394-3001.

