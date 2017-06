UPDATE (9:00 AM 6/4/2017): Family members tell News 10 that Harvey Bernard has been found and is now safe.

ORIGINAL (10:20 PM 6/3/2017): Lafayette Police say a missing persons report has been filed for Harvey Bernard.

Bernard has been missing for over 24 hours. Family members are concerned because he has a severe medical condition that requires daily medication.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600.