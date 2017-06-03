LPSO working with regional law enforcement agencies to locate Daisy Lynn Landry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is now working with law enforcement agencies “throughout the region” in the investigation for missing Lafayette teen Jaqueline “Daisy” Landry.

Cpl. John Mowell said the sheriff’s office is continuing to follow up on leads on Landry’s disappearance. Investigators are asking for anyone who came into contact with Landry to call the sheriff’s office at (337) 232-9211.

Anyone who came into contact with the suspect, Malik Davis between May 23 and May 31, 2017, is also asked to come forward with that information.

Today, a non-profit organization Texas EquuSearch is leading a volunteer search effort for Daisy Lynn Landry in Lafayette. Volunteers are asked to go to the parking lot of the Marine Surveys building at 401 Meca Street.

Volunteers will be asked to fill out a form to register with the organization.

You can print and fill out the form by clicking here.