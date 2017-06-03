Multiple non-profit organizations asking for volunteers to search for Daisy Lynn on Sunday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Multiple non-profit organizations will be leading volunteer search parties on Sunday to locate missing Lafayette teen Jaqueline “Daisy Lynn” Landry.

The groups will be searching different areas of Lafayette Parish.

Acadian Search and Rescue will be staging at the Academy Sports and Outdoors on Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 8 a.m. and then will be searching on foot at 9 a.m.

Texas EquuSearch will be staging in the parking lot of the Marine Surveys building at 401 Meca Street at 12 p.m.

Volunteers are asked to fill out forms ahead of time and bring their own food and water.

Organizers advise volunteers to wear rubber boots and long pants.

Donations of of water, powerade, ice, food for the searchers, bug spray, bandaids, hydrogen peroxide, printer paper, ink HP60, paper towels are also needed.

Jaqueline “Daisy Lynn” Landry. was last seen on May 23, 2017, at the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

Malik Sheron Davis, 22, of Lafayette, was charged with second-degree murder on May 31, 2017, in connection with her disappearance, according to jail records.

Anyone with any information about Landry’s disappearance and are asking anyone with information to please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.