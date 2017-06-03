Opelousas man accused of shooting wife after allegedly mistaking her for intruder

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A man who claims he thought his wife was an intruder is accused of second-degree murder after shooting her multiple times early this morning, police say.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Street in Opelousas.

911 operators told responding officers that a man called saying he had just shot an intruder and it was his wife.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Lashanna Ward, 24, of Opelousas, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect, Daniel Johnson, 26, of Opelousas, told police that he thought someone was breaking into his home and fired his weapon but afterward saw that the supposed intruder was his wife, according to Leblanc.

Johnson was booked into jail on the charge of second-degree murder.