Report: car hits pedestrians on London Bridge, some said hurt

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with a "major incident" at London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — British police said they were dealing with “incidents” on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians.

Several witnesses said some victims also appeared to have stab wounds.

London’s Metropolitan Police said armed officers were at two scenes — on the bridge and the nearby market, a busy area of restaurants and bars.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge. One, Holly Jones, told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people. She said she saw at least four or five people on the ground.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he told Sky News.

Heaven said he saw armed police arriving on the scene.

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station and two others were closed at the request of police.

The incident happened on a warm Saturday night in a busy area full of bars and restaurants.

