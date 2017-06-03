Search group for Daisy Lynn Landry asking volunteers to meet up on Meca Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Volunteers who would like to assist in the search for missing Lafayette teen Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry today are asked to go to the parking lot of the Marine Surveys building at 401 Meca Street.

The non-profit organization Texas EquuSearch is leading today’s search efforts. Volunteers will be asked to fill out a form to register with the organization.

You can print and fill out the form by clicking here.

Landry was last seen on May 25, 2017, at the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette.

Malik Sheron Davis, 22, of Lafayette, was charged with second-degree murder on May 31, 2017, in connection with her disappearance, according to jail records.

If you were unable to attend but would like to help visit the Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook page for more information.

Anyone with any information about Landry’s disappearance and are asking anyone with information to please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.