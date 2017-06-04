13 people shot on Saturday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV) – Thirteen people were shot in the city during a 24-hour period Saturday, the bloodiest day so far this year, according to WWL-TV’s crime analyst.

Two of the victims died early Saturday morning. During a press conference Sunday, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the number of fatalities had risen to three.

According to preliminary information from the New Orleans Police Department, the victims were wounded at the following locations:

– 3700 block of Tulane Avenue, five victims

– 2200 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue, one victim

– 2100 block of South Liberty Street, one victim

– 6600 block of Foch Road, four victims

– 2900 block of Upperline Street, two victims

Saturday’s shootings bring to 703 the number of people shot in New Orleans during the last 365 days WWL-TV crime analyst Jeff Asher posted on Twitter Sunday morning.

In comparison, Asher noted, Saturday’s numbers are the per capita equivalent of 90 people shot in a day in Chicago.