Acadiana under Flash Flood Watch until Monday evening

All of Acadiana, as well as several other areas in southwest Louisana and southeast Texas, is under a Flash Flood Watch until Monday evening.

The National Weather Service says an additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of 4 to 5 inches will be possible.

The flooding of roads, low-lying areas, and areas with poor drainage will be possible. If encountering flooded roadways, remember to turn around, don’t drown.

The affected parishes and counties area:

Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Lower St.Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, Vermilion, Vernon, and West Cameron.

In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton, and Tyler.