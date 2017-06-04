Early morning fire destroys South Park Civic Center in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Officials say the South Park Civic Center was destroyed by fire early this morning.

The fire was reported at 5:58 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived at the scene in the 1500 block of Market Street and found the building engulfed in flames.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported. Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said the Opelousas Fire Department has ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental.

Fire investigators believe the fire started when hot coals left in an outside trash can caught the trash can on fire.

The trash can then ignited electrical wiring outside the building, which later engulfed the building in flames, Leblanc said.