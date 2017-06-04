Family, volunteer search parties not giving up hope in finding Daisy Lynn Landry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Tonight, friends and family of Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry are still holding on to hope as search efforts continue for the missing Lafayette teen.

Landry’s sister, Lori Sonnier says at this time the family is not giving up until they bring Landry home.

“She is still missing. Regardless of everything that surrounds it we still don’t have our girl back and we want her home. We want this to be over. We want to be able to be at peace and be at rest, you know the entire family, it’s taken a toll,” Sonnier said.

Today, several volunteer search parties gathered around Lafayette to assist the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in their efforts to locate Daisy Lynn Landry.

Non-profit groups organized volunteer search parties here in Lafayette Parish.

Texas Equusearch held their second volunteer search party today. they met at the marine surveys building on Meca Street at 12 p.m.

Acadian Search and Rescue met at Academy Sports and Outdoors on Ambassador Caffery at 8 a.m. and had seven search teams on the ground today to cover as much ground as possible before it rained.

Director Jeffery Istre explained the search parties are using every available resource possible to help locate Landry.

“We’ll use all equipment at our disposal in order to find her. We have marine assets as well and right now with the weather coming we’re not putting any marine assets in the water just yet, so we’re sticking to just the foot search and what we can do today before the weather hits,” Istre said.

Volunteers are in need of supplies like water, snacks, ponchos, and bug spray.

If you would like to volunteer or donate supplies to the search groups you can contact Acadian Search and Rescue via their Facebook page or Texas Equusearch at (281) 309-9500.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in connection to Landry’s disappearance last week.

Deputies arrested Malik Davis, 22, and he is behind bars tonight at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

He’s facing second-degree murder charges.

If you have any information in connection with the investigation go to the contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

You can also contact the family’s private investigator at (337) 280-8060 or visit the Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook page.