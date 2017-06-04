Fishing to be license-free in Louisiana June 10-11

By Published:
(Photo Credit: Brandon Jones, KLFY)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Want to fish? You won’t need a license next weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is holding its annual Free Fishing Weekend June 10-11. During that time, the requirement for Louisiana residents and visitors to have a fishing license to fish in Louisiana waters is waived.

Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet says the weekend is designed to encourage people to enjoy the state’s outdoors.

While a fishing license is not required for the weekend, all fishing regulations – including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions – will remain in effect.

Outside of the Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 16 years old and older must have a valid Louisiana fishing license to fish in any of the state’s public waters.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s