I-10 West closed at Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles

KLFY Newsroom Published:

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – I-10 West is closed at Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles, DOTD reports.

Traffic is being diverted off at the I-10/I-210.

Congestion has reached 2 miles behind the accident and is minimal at the I-10/I-210 diversion.

