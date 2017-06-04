Iberia Parish deputies locate kidnapping victim, suspect

UPDATE from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Thanks to the quick response from the public the vehicle was located in New Iberia. Deputies located the suspect and the victim in a house on Iberia Street. The suspect is in custody and the victim will be treated by Acadian Ambulance service.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman who they say was kidnapped last night in New Iberia.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Lowe’s on Center Street.

Major Wendell Raborn said the victim, Pamela Tignor, apparently attempted to escape from Bradley Boudreaux, 40, by jumping out of the vehicle they were in.

Boudreaux was seen by witnesses forcefully grabbing Pamela Tignor and pushing her back into a 1982 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

Officials say the pickup truck is tan with a black hood bearing Louisiana license plate number: Y212891.

The truck was last seen on LA 14 heading towards Delcambre. Raborn said Bourdreaux is Tignor’s ex-boyfriend and she had a restraining order against him at the time of the kidnapping.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Pamela Tignor, Bradley Boudreaux, or the pickup truck is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-8477 (TIPS).