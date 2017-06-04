Man arrested for seventh DWI after hit and run crash near Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – State Police say they arrested a Lake Charles man for his seventh DWI after he caused a three-vehicle crash and fled the scene early this morning.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday on US 90 east of Lake Charles near Goodman Lane in Calcasieu Parish.

Investigators say, Eric Grisham, 43, hit a vehicle that was parked in a driveway and was subsequently pushed into another vehicle.

State Police found Grisham in his vehicle about a half a mile from the scene of the crash.

Grisham had an open beer in his vehicle and showed obvious signs of impairment, according to State Police Sgt. James Anderson.

Grisham was arrested and taken to Louisiana State Police Troop D where he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Troopers then obtained a “no refusal” warrant and drew a blood sample from Grisham for a toxicology analysis.

A check of Grisham’s record revealed he has been arrested on six prior occasions for DWI since 2013 and his driver’s license is suspended, Anderson said.

Grisham was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. His bond was set at $108,800.

Motorists who observe impaired drivers are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or by dialing 911 to contact local law enforcement.