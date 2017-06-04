Tenants of Lafayette home get out unharmed after smelling smoke from fire

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that woke up to two children in their bedroom this morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene in the 100 block of Ellis Lane around 5:11 a.m. Sunday.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said flames were coming out of an upstairs window when crews arrived.

Firefighters entered the home and found the bedroom engulfed in flames. The fire was contained within 20 minutes.

The home, which is occupied by two separate tenants, sustained heavy and smoke damage.

Trahan said the children of the upstairs tenant were awakened by the smoke and alerted their parents and the downstairs tenant.

All of the occupants were able to make it out of the home and were not injured. Investigators determined the fire started in the

Investigators determined the fire started in the closet of the children’s bedroom. Trahan said a lamp in the room is being investigated as a possible heat source for the fire.

The case remains under investigation.

 

