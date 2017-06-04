Watson prolongs power surge, LSU downs SE Louisiana 11-6

By Published:
Teammates splash water on the face of LSU’s Zach Watson (9), after Watson’s two-run home run during the sixth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, June 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Zach Watson homered twice for the second game in a row, and LSU defeated Southeastern Louisiana 11-6 Saturday night in the NCAA tournament’s Baton Rouge regional.

Each time Watson crossed the plate, LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson tossed a cup of water in his face — an apparent nod to how hot the Tigers’ center fielder has become. Watson had just four home runs entering the tournament and has doubled that total in two games.

Robertson had four hits, drove in a run and scored twice for LSU (45-17), which has won 13 straight.

Southeastern (37-21) took a 5-4 lead in the second when Ryan Byers’ squeeze bunt plated two runners, the second coming home on the throw to first. But LSU surged ahead with a three-run fifth highlighted by Watson’s first homer.

LSU starter Alex Lange (9-5) pitched six innings for the victory. Lions starter Mac Sceroler (9-2) took the loss.

Byers and Taylor Schwaner homered for Southeastern.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s