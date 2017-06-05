69-year-old babysitter arrested after indecent behavior with 2-year-old

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff Deputies arrested a 69-year-old man Monday who allegedly touched a 2-year-old girl inappropriately.

Deputies say John Foretich was babysitting the child at the time of the incident.

The child’s family said Foretich allegedly kissed the 2-year-old girl on the crotch and then forced the child to touch his genitals while he was changing her diaper.

According to reports from WBRZ, Foretich admitted the crime to at least two members of the family.

Foretich has been arrested and charged with felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

WBRZ is also reporting that he was also arrested for obscenity in March after he stood naked in the front doorway of his home while a woman was driving her children to school.

The woman said Foretich was completely nude and grabbing his genitalia as she drove by.