69-year-old babysitter arrested after indecent behavior with 2-year-old

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Source: EBRSO)

BATON ROUGE –  East Baton Rouge Sheriff Deputies arrested a 69-year-old man Monday who allegedly touched a 2-year-old girl inappropriately.

Deputies say John Foretich was babysitting the child at the time of the incident.

The child’s family said Foretich allegedly kissed the 2-year-old girl on the crotch and then forced the child to touch his genitals while he was changing her diaper.

According to reports from WBRZ, Foretich admitted the crime to at least two members of the family.

Foretich has been arrested and charged with felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

WBRZ is also reporting that he was also arrested for obscenity in March after he stood naked in the front doorway of his home while a woman was driving her children to school.

The woman said Foretich was completely nude and grabbing his genitalia as she drove by.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s