Abbeville Police arrest 5 during DWI checkpoint

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Police say they arrested five people during a DWI checkpoint in Abbeville over the weekend. One of the drivers was arrested for DWI, the other four were arrested on various drug and resisting arrest charges.

Officers also issued 15 additional citations for various traffic violations.

The Abbeville Police Department conducted the sobriety checkpoint at the LA 14 Bypass from 9 p.m. Friday night until 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Lt. David Hardy said nine drivers were given a field sobriety test. Of the nine drivers screened, one was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Two men and one woman were arrested during the checkpoint on narcotics charges. One man was arrested for obstruction of a passageway and resisting an officer.

The following is a list of the suspects who were arrested and their charges:

Jarrod Seiferman, 44, of Youngsville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drugs with intent to distribute, and transactions involving proceeds from drugs.

Ashleigh L. Ray, 39, of Youngsville, was charged with possession of schedule II drugs (2 counts).

Michael T. Fontenot II, 25, of Maurice, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs.

Marcus Rizzuto, 42, of Abbeville, was charged with DWI 1st offense.

Andrei K. Lagergren, 34, was charged with obstruction of a passageway and resisting an officer.