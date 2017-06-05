Authorities seize $1.3M worth of cocaine in parking lot of Duson motel

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Authorities seized $1.3 million worth of cocaine inside a van parked at a Duson motel on Sunday.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said several law-enforcement agencies responded to the Super 8 Motel in Duson after receiving a report of a vehicle with cocaine inside it.

Officers obtained a search warrant after canine officers with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office indicated controlled substances were stored or had recently been stored inside the vehicle.

Investigators found 12 packs of cocaine each wrapped in duct tape inside the back hatch and side panels of the vehicle, according to Judice.

Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case but six law enforcement agencies including the Duson Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lafayette Metro Narcotics Task Force, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Agency are still investigating the case.