Disgruntled ex-worker killed 5, then himself near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on the multiple shooting in an industrial park in Orlando (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Authorities say five people have been killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

The shooting happened inside a business that manufactures awnings.

The sheriff says the shooter, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business. He was not charged in that case.

Law enforcement authorities said there were "multiple fatalities" following a Monday morning shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its official Twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained, meaning there is no longer an active shooter. They said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings will make a statement “as soon as info is accurate.”

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to “use caution.” A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Several law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and police dogs are searching the area, CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports.

FBI agents were also on the scene, CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

No further details were immediately available.

