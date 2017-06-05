‘Kill them all,’ Rep. Clay Higgins says about radicalized Islam

(The Daily Advertiser) – U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins’ fiery Facebook post on America’s “war with Islamic horror” has attracted widespread attention and some criticism.

“Not a single radicalized Islamic suspect should be granted any measure of quarter,” Higgins, an Acadiana Republican and freshman congressman, wrote.

“Their intended entry to the American homeland should be summarily denied. Every conceivable measure should be engaged to hunt them down,” he posted Saturday after an attack on unarmed people in London.

“Hunt them, identity them, and kill them. Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all,” Higgins said.

The Facebook post, made on Higgins’ campaign FB page but not on his congressional page, garnered hundreds of comments over the weekend, including criticism from those who Higgins’ campaign adviser, Chris Comeaux, described as on the political left.

“The leftist media is reading (Higgins’ statement) at their convenience,” Comeaux said Monday morning. “He is not talking about all of Islam.”

Comeaux said Higgins specifically says “anyone identified as an Islamic terrorist” should be “hunted down and killed.”

“He is trying to be truthful,” Comeaux said.

Comeaux said the remarks have spread on “progressive blogs” and “comments have shifted to trolls, people who have never heard of Clay Higgins.”

He said he has answered questions from websites such as Jezebel and the Huffington Post and “a few place I’ve never heard from.”

Comeaux said he has “seen this happen to conservatives before,” where liberal sites follow conservatives and write critical comments on them. He said “the left can mobilize hundreds of people from all over the country,” creating the idea that “there is outrage toward that individual or his comments.

“They just latch on to something then try to run with it.

“There is no outrage directed to the three terrorists,” he added.

Higgins’ congressional spokesman, Andrew David, said Higgins operates both a congressional Facebook page and a campaign one. He said Higgins’s successful 2016 campaign never took down its website.