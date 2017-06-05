Lafayette Fire Department investigating arson incident with Molotov Cocktails

By Published: Updated:

The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating an arson fire in the 100 block of South Refinery Street in Lafayette.

The department received a call early Sunday morning. Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan says there was an indication that two Molotov Cocktails were thrown at the house and one happened to land inside the home.

Alton Trahan said, “Fortunately no one was injured. Right now we have an active investigation to try to determine who’s responsible.”

If you have any information that could assist this investigation call 232-TIPS.

 

 

