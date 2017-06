LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The ‘Blue Monday’ jam session returns to Jefferson Street Pub next Monday, June 12th.

This event is held the second Monday of every month to bring awareness to musicians’ life care.

‘Blue Monday’s’ house band features Lil’ Buck, Steve Adams, Major Handy and Mr. Lee Allen.

A $5 donation gets you in the door and a $20 donation gets you a BBQ chicken plate.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

