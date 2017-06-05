Texas Equusearch still needs volunteers to search for Daisy Lynn Landry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Texas Equusearch, a non-profit search and rescue organization, still needs volunteers today to assist in the search for missing Lafayette teen Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry.

Landry was last seen on May 23, 2017, at the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette and reported missing on May 25, 2017.

Texas Equusearch will be leading volunteer search parties at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. today. The group will also be leading searches on Tuesday.

Those who are able to volunteer are asked to arrive 15-20 minutes early to fill out paperwork.

Forms can be printed and filled out ahead of time by clicking here.

Organizers advise volunteers to dress accordingly by wearing rubber boots and long pants.

You can contact Texas Equusearch for more information at (281) 309-9500.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in connection to Landry’s disappearance last week.

Deputies arrested Malik Davis, 22, and he is behind bars at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He’s facing second-degree murder charges.

If you have any information in connection with the investigation go to the contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

You can also contact the family’s private investigator at (337) 280-8060 or visit the Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook page.