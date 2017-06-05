Vets say Acadiana pet owners should watch out for new influenza strain in dogs

According to the Lafayette Veterinary Care Center, there is a new influenza strain that dog owners in the Acadiana area need to watch out for.

Dr. Mark Bordelon told News 10:

“As recently as of last week we have had a dog show in the Shreveport area, and there’s been some confirmed flu cases there. So we are worried that now that that strain is into this area. We just got word that there are a dozen cases in Florida, so it has defiantly passed through here and our pets are at risk for the canine influenza H3N2 strain.”

The care center will host two vaccination clinics in attempts to vaccinate dogs in the area. For more information call 337- 984- 7611.