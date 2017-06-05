Volunteers needed to search Vermilion River Wednesday for Daisy Lynn Landry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadian Search and Rescue, a non-profit search group, is asking for volunteers and boats to conduct a search of the Vermilion River for missing Lafayette teen Jacquelyn “Daisy Lynn” Landry.

Interested volunteers should go to at Wawee’s on LA 92 in Milton, La. at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. The search party will deploy at 9 a.m.

Jeff Istre, the Director of Acadian Search and Rescue, said the organization needs between eight and ten boat crews.

Two people will be assigned to each boat and all searchers will be required to wear life jackets.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own life jackets and arrive 10-15 minutes early to fill out paperwork.

For more information visit Acadian Search and Rescue’s Facebook page.

Landry was last seen on May 23, 2017, at the Target on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette and reported missing on May 25, 2017.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies made an arrest in connection to Landry’s disappearance last week.

Deputies arrested Malik Davis, 22, and he is behind bars at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He’s facing second-degree murder charges.

If you have any information in connection with the investigation go to the contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337 232 9211 or call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337 232 TIPS.

You can also contact the family’s private investigator at (337) 280-8060 or visit the Finding Daisy Lynn Facebook page.