Breaux Bridge woman extremely grateful for volunteers rebuilding her home after flood

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Eight Days of Hope, a faith-based organization, is here in Acadiana to help flood victims rebuild.

Volunteers were in Breaux Bridge Tuesday helping one family whose home was nearly a total loss.

A pile of rubble is all that is left of the Angelle’s home in Breaux Bridge, they thought the house was a total lose until a faith-based organization stepped in to lend a helping hand.

Ii thought my house was gone,” Verna Angelle said.

It’s been ten months since Verna Angelle was forced to abandon her home during the flood.

“We had nobody to help us, so we just hurried up and got out.”

Angelle, her two grand daughters, great-grandson and close friend have been separated since the flood.

Half the family is staying with friends in Henderson and the rest in New Iberia.

Between three and four feet of water sat in her home for eleven days.

“It was full of mold. It was full of mold, all over my cabinets and everything. When we walked in the smell was horrible.”

Angelle’s house had also been burglarized several times.

She had given up hope.

“I didn’t think that they’d call us and they called us. They went inside and I told them I don’t know if you’d be able to fix it and the man said we can fix it.”

Eight Days of Hope volunteer Jeff Johnstone said he and his team are determined to give the Angelle’s a place to call home.

“My goal is not to build a house,my goal is to show people the love of Jesus.”

“We are so excited. Those people are so awesome. I mean they’ve come, like he said, from all over the Untied States and they are so nice. I told them when they pass back, when my house is fixed, I’m gonna cook for them (laughs),” Angelle said.

By this Sunday Angelle and her family will finally be reunited under one roof.

“We’re so excited. I’m ready to come home,” said Angelle.