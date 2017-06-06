Child shot as gunfire erupts on street corner in Eunice

UPDATE: The child shot tonight on the corner on Maple Avenue in Eunice was 7 years old and not 10, as originally reported by police.

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) A gunman opened fire on a Eunice street corner Tuesday night, missing his intended target but hitting an innocent 7 year old bystander, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot.

About a half dozen shots rang out at the corner of East Maple Avenue around 7:45 p.m., Fontenot said.

“The bullets were sprayed by a shooter who was aiming at a car but struck a kid who was in the area.”

The 10 year old was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery, Fontenot said.

Fontenot said officers were still interviewing witnessees and looking over surveillance video from the area.

The suspect is still at large.