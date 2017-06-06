Council aids flood efforts in lower St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Due to the recent heavy storms, folks in lower St Martin Parish are still facing high floodwaters. Parish leaders said it’s one of the worst floods in that area.

Crews are working late into the night pumping water off roadways and making sure residents have sandbags.

The heaviest hit area is the Bayou Estates neighborhood in Stephensville.

According to parish leaders the area floods all the time. However with the continuous rain, District One Parish Councilman Byron Fuselier said there’s nowhere for the water to go.

“The Atchafalaya River is backing up. Every time is rains further up north, it comes and it stacks up over there. That’s the problems we’re having is backwater,” Fuselier said.

Fuselier represents lower St Martin Parish. He says the river began flooding back on May 2.

“They started pumping out two weeks ago and we’ve been fighting it ever since. The water just kept creeping up slow and slow, ” Fuselier said.

Tuesday night the parish council passed a measure to make it easier for surrounding parishes to help each other during emergencies. The council also voted to buy an automatic sandbag machine to help residents out faster.

“Every spring we have to pay attention to it. This is a spring that we expected to be a little high but not as high as it Is,” Guy Cormier said, St. Marin Parish president.

Cormier said they’ve passed out around 40 thousand sandbags in the past week and a half. He said many roads are closed and about 10 homes are flooded in. He said if the rain continues to fall, around 100 homes could flood..

“We’re working late. We will be working as long as we have to to make sure that we are going to help people protect their property,” Cormier said.

Crews will continue to be out there late into the night, until the water begins to go down.

Parish leaders also say they’re working on creating a flood wall in Stephensville. It’s a project six years in the making. They’re just waiting on the corps of engineers to give their approval.