Driver formally charged in fiery Congress Street crash that killed local DJ

(The Daily Advertiser) – The driver accused of a fiery fatal crash on Congress Street in April was charged Friday by the district attorney’s office with vehicular homicide and driving while under the influence of drugs.

Joseph Dakota Richey, 24, of Scott, is accused of causing the crash that killed Brad Wedlock, 28, a doctoral candidate at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The bill of information issued Friday by Cynthia Simon, assistant district attorney with the 15th Judicial District in Lafayette, charges Richey with vehicular homicide, OWI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, speeding and safety belt violation.

Richey is accused of slamming his vehicle into the rear end of Wedlock’s vehicle around 1 p.m. April 3 in the 3900 block of West Congress Street near the intersection of Congress and Guilbeau Road.

According to police, the impact caused Wedlock’s vehicle to catch fire. He was taken to a hospital but died of his injuries.

Richey is being held in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on an $89,050 bond.

He is due to appear in court in December on unrelated charges. Richey was charged in August 2015 with possession of drug paraphernalia, and in June 2016 with resisting arrest and possession of synthetic marijuana, according to court records with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.